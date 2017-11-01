18,000 teenagers live with HIV/AIDS in Kaduna – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday urged traditional rulers to support efforts aimed at reducing the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS among adolescents in Kaduna State. UNICEF’s Communication Specialist in Kaduna, Malam Rabiu Musa, disclosed this at the opening of a two-day workshop to enlighten traditional rulers on the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS among […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

