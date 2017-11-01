2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 1 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Thursday 2nd November. The 1st round tee times for the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am].
The 78 player strong field has been paired into 26 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Turkish Airlines Open.
2017 Turkish Airlines Open Thursday Tee Times
The Turkish Airlines Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:15 AM
|Marcus Fraser
|Anthony Wall
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|10:25 AM
|Andres Romero
|Benjamin Hebert
|Richard Sterne
|10:35 AM
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Chris Wood
|Matthew Southgate
|10:45 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Richie Ramsay
|Haotong Li
|10:55 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|Shane Lowry
|Jordan Smith
|11:05 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Hideto Tanihara
|11:15 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Joost Luiten
|Alexander Levy
|11:25 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|Andy Sullivan
|Paul Dunne
|11:35 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Martin Kaymer
|Peter Uihlein
|11:45 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Thomas Pieters
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|11:55 AM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:05 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Justin Rose
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|11th Tee
|10:20 AM
|Haydn Porteous
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|David Drysdale
|10:30 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Eddie Pepperell
|Leon Acikalin (AM)
|10:40 AM
|Robert Rock
|Matt Wallace
|George Coetzee
|10:50 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|Lee Slattery
|Renato Paratore
|11:00 AM
|Austin Connelly
|Scott Jamieson
|Romain Wattel
|11:10 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Scott Hend
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|11:20 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|Dean Burmester
|Taner Yamac (AM)
|11:30 AM
|Callum Shinkwin
|Graeme Storm
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|11:40 AM
|Alexander Björk
|Andrew Dodt
|Pablo Larrazábal
|11:50 AM
|Paul Waring
|Jorge Campillo
|Ali Altuntas
|12:00 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Brandon Stone
|David Horsey
|12:10 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Julian Suri
|Sam Brazel
|12:20 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|David Lipsky
|Jeunghun Wang
|12:30 AM
|Grégory Bourdy
|Marc Warren
|Adrian Otaegui
