2018 Budget: Senate yet to receive Buhari’s letter









The Senate has confirmed that it is yet to receive a correspondence from President Muhammadu Buhari, regarding presentation of the 2018 budget estimates to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan confirmed this while speaking with journalists immediately after plenary on Wednesday.

There were speculations that President Buhari’s letter would be read on the floor of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday, while he would present the budget on Thursday.

But answering a question on whether the Senate has received the letter, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan said: “Not to my knowledge because if there was, it would have been read in plenary (on Wednesday). But there wasn’t anything like that. So, the answer is no”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

