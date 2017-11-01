2019: APC govs back automatic ticket for Buhari

Some governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, rooted for automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019 presidential election. The governors, who spoke on the sidelines of the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja, included chairman of APC Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State; Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa […]

