4 soldiers die, 6 injured in fight with Boko Haram

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—FOUR soldiers reportedly died on Monday, while six others sustained injuries when troops of 152 Battalion, 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army engaged Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The terrorists also suffered heavy loss.

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to a Vanguard source, had suffered the unexpected loss when they went on clearance operation at Banki- Bula Yobe Road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The soldiers, it was gathered, died when their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Device, IED, buried by the terrorists on the road, when they were on escort duties of some civilians from Banki to Maiduguri.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who confirmed the development in a statement, however, did not link the casualties to soldiers.

According to his statement, the troops were on escort duties of some civilians from Banki to Maiduguri, when they encountered suspected Boko Haram terrorists, who were laying ambush on the route.

It added that a total of 12 persons, comprising six soldiers, two Civilian JTF and six internally-displaced persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

