5 talking points as Chelsea prepare for crunch match against Manchester United – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
5 talking points as Chelsea prepare for crunch match against Manchester United
Independent.ie
Antonio Conte's Chelsea play a Manchester United side managed by Jose Mourinho on Sunday seeking to stay in touch at the top of the Premier League. The Blues, champions last term, trail leaders Manchester City by nine points after 10 games. Here Press …
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic: Bad Chelsea reception is no concern
Champions League: Gary Neville reveals why Chelsea lost Roma
Jose Mourinho to face tax hearing in Madrid two days before Man Utd face Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!