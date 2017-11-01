Pages Navigation Menu

50 contract HIV daily in Oyo – NACA DG, Sani Aliyu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Director General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu has raised an alarm that no fewer than 50 people contract HIV daily in Oyo State. Aliyu gave the figure on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital, noting that about 200,000 people are living with the virus in the state. He spoke […]

