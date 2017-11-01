A Deadly Plague in Madagascar is Spreading After Relatives Dig-up Their Dead

Madagascans have been told to stop the traditional practice of Famadihana.
It is feared the ceremony has helped spread an outbreak of pneumonic plague that has left more than 120 dead on the African island.
Travellers have been warned about the spread of the killer plague, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade urging Australians to speak to their doctor before travelling to Madagascar. It also warns the plague outbreak is restricting people from accessing the Seychelles from Madagascar.
But the ancient practice of Famadihana, which has been translated to the “turning of the bones”, is creating fresh concerns in Madagascar.
The country’s health chief Willy Randriamarotia said: “If a person dies of pneumonic plague and is then interred in a tomb that is subsequently opened for a Famadihana, the bacteria can still be transmitted and contaminate whoever handles the body.”
The tradition has been banned since the plague outbreak began, but it is feared ceremonies have taken place regardless.
Some locals are openly dismissing the advice.
“I have participated in as least 15 Famadihana ceremonies and I’ve never caught the plague,” one person said.
The latest warning came as British aid workers said the epidemic would get worse before it got better.
“The epidemic is ahead of us, we have not yet reached the peak,” Olivier Le Guillou of Action Against Hunger said.
As many as 50 aid workers are believed to have been among the 1200 people infected with the more dangerous airborne pneumonic strain of the disease.
Warnings have been issued for nine countries surrounding Madagascar amid fears the disease could spread via sea trade and flight routes.
Those countries are Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Reunion, Mauritius, Seychelles and Comoros.
The medieval disease notoriously wiped out one third of Europe’s population in the 13th and 14th centuries in one of the most devastating pandemics in human history known as the Black Death.
Dr Ashok Chopra, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Texas, told The Sun Online the crisis in Madagascar had yet to peak.
He warned it was possible for the deadly plague to move further into the region given the regular flights going in and out of the country.
“If they are travelling shorter distances and they’re still in the incubation period, and they have the pneumonic (form) then they could spread it to other places,” Dr Chopra said.
“We don’t want to have a situation where the disease spreads so fast it sort of gets out of control.”
