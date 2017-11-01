A More User-Friendly Bitcoin Market? OpenBazaar Version 2.0 Is Here
The startup behind OpenBazaar has released version 2.0 of its popular bitcoin market, with new features and more user-friendly interface.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
