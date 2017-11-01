Pages Navigation Menu

Actor Odunlade Adekola shares photo of himself with UNILAG cousemates

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola who is a student of Business Administration at the University of Lagos and is presently in 500L, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself in class with his coursemates. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

