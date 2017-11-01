Pages Navigation Menu

Adam Sandler Touched An Actress’s Leg on TV And People Are Not Happy [Video]

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment, Video

Man, there’s a lot of touching going down in Hollywood lately.

This time it’s from Happy Gilmore.

Friday’s not-so-sneaky leg-touching victim was Claire Foy, the 33-year-old star from The Crown, with on-screen witnesses including the likes of Emma Thompson and Cara Delevingne.

Taking place in front of millions on The Graham Norton Show, members of the public took matters into their own hands on Twitter, criticising Sandler for “making her uncomfortable”.

Others gave some welcomed praise to the actress, tweeting:

But it didn’t seem to phase Foy, the actress releasing a statement after the show saying that “no offence” was caused, and her spokesperson telling the Daily Mail that:

“We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire.”

Not to worry, social media justice warriors out there, we’re sure there will be another indecent on-air episode soon enough.

[source:mashable]

