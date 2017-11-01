Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adele Turns Down £1m Gig To Weed Her Garden

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Adele has reportedly turned down a huge deal to perform in the Middle East. And that is not even the best part of this gist. The reason Adele turned down the juicy offer is to weed her garden! The 29-year-old Londoner is said to have been offered a whopping £1 million to sing in …

The post Adele Turns Down £1m Gig To Weed Her Garden appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.