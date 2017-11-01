#AFRIFF2017 Day3: Festival thrills with international networking sessions

The excitement continued Tuesday, as the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) entered its third day, opening with a lighting design masterclass facilitated by the Embassy of The United States. The six-hour long session which was held at the Ultima Studios, Lekki, Lagos, had interested delegates converge under the mentorship of veteran, Christian Epps. Delegates, following …

The post #AFRIFF2017 Day3: Festival thrills with international networking sessions appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

