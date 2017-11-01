AFRIMA 2017 promises Africa’s longest red carpet

THE taste of stardom will start at the AFRIMA Red carpet. The 2017 All Africa Music Awards Red Carpet will be the longest Red Carpet in Africa.

It will encircle the beautiful garden of the Eko Hotel and Suites and flow into the venue of the parts of VIP section of the main awards ceremony. The Star-Studded Red Carpet with all the Paparazzi will be happening by 4PM on the 12 of November, 2017.

In keeping to the Exquisite tradition of showcasing the creme of society, the AFRIMA red carpet is part of the culture of celebrating African artistes, label executives, business moguls, music investors and music lovers, traditional rulers, and diplomatic officials.

Appearances at the Red Carpet makes room for fashion statements that become trend starters as the use of colours, style and gait come together in the felicity of celebrating Africa’s music stars. It is also a platform open for networking.

