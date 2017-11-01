Madjer calls Algeria big names to face Eagles – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Madjer calls Algeria big names to face Eagles
Vanguard
Former Algeria soccer star and newly appointed manager, Rabah Madjer has named a strong squad for their play for pride World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui stadium in Constantine. Rabah Madjer. Leicester City duo Riyad …
Madjer: Why I Dropped Regular Goalkeeper M'bolhi For Nigeria clash
Algeria: Madjer Lists Mahrez, Bentaleb, Slimani for Algeria, Nigeria Clash
Algeria Unleashes Top Stars on Super Eagles for Pride
