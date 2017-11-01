Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Madjer calls Algeria big names to face Eagles – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Madjer calls Algeria big names to face Eagles
Vanguard
Former Algeria soccer star and newly appointed manager, Rabah Madjer has named a strong squad for their play for pride World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui stadium in Constantine. Rabah Madjer. Leicester City duo Riyad …
Madjer: Why I Dropped Regular Goalkeeper M'bolhi For Nigeria clashComplete Sports Nigeria
Algeria: Madjer Lists Mahrez, Bentaleb, Slimani for Algeria, Nigeria ClashAllAfrica.com
Algeria Unleashes Top Stars on Super Eagles for PrideTHISDAY Newspapers
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.