"All I Want As A Birthday Present Is Anthony Joshua" – Toke Makinwa
Nigeria Ladies all over the world can’t stop drooling over Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua! Even the married ones ooo.
Although he revealed a while back that he prefers BBW ladies, Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has also thrown her shot via Instagram with caption;
Yum all i want for my birthday present @Anthony_Johsua
