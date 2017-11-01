Alleged N2bn fraud: Court adjourns Oronsaye’s over witness’s absence

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the case of a N2billion fraud brought against former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, till November 14. Justice Gabriel Kolawole adjourned the case for “further hearing of evidence of the first prosecution witness” after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Oronsaye before […]

Alleged N2bn fraud: Court adjourns Oronsaye’s over witness’s absence

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

