Alleged N2bn fraud: Court adjourns Oronsaye’s over witness’s absence

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the case of a N2billion fraud brought against former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye, till November 14. Justice Gabriel Kolawole adjourned the case for “further hearing of evidence of the first prosecution witness” after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Oronsaye before […]

