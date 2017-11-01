Pages Navigation Menu

Amsterdam bans beer bikes amid complaints – BBC News

BBC News

Amsterdam bans beer bikes amid complaints
BBC News
Amsterdam has banned beer bikes amid complaints about rowdy tourists being drunk and disorderly. As from Wednesday "the beer bicycle may be banned from the city centre to stop it from being a nuisance," the Amsterdam District Court said. The bicycles …
Amsterdam bans controversial 'beer-bikes'Jakarta Post
Beer bikes banned in Amsterdam after stag dos get carried awayMetro
Amsterdammers v tourists: 'It's worst when they throw up in your plant box'The Guardian

