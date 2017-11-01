Amsterdam bans beer bikes amid complaints – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Amsterdam bans beer bikes amid complaints
BBC News
Amsterdam has banned beer bikes amid complaints about rowdy tourists being drunk and disorderly. As from Wednesday "the beer bicycle may be banned from the city centre to stop it from being a nuisance," the Amsterdam District Court said. The bicycles …
Amsterdam bans controversial 'beer-bikes'
Beer bikes banned in Amsterdam after stag dos get carried away
Amsterdammers v tourists: 'It's worst when they throw up in your plant box'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!