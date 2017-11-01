Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra guber: Monarch threatens to unleash gods against APC

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics

A traditional ruler in Anambra state, Ogirisi Igbo Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has threatened to unleash a traditional deity, Ogirisi against the All Progressives Congress, APC, if they attempt to rig the November 18 Anambra governorship election. Ezeonwuka issued the threat while reacting to APC’s boast that the party will unseat the APGA government. In a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

