Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra poll: What Nwoye has going for him – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Anambra poll: What Nwoye has going for him
Vanguard
OF all the candidates that would contest the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Tony Nwoye stands out. Apart from being the youngest candidate among the major political parties (he
Nwoye Vows Not to Betray Endorsements by Aguata, Anambra Political LeadersTHISDAY Newspapers
I won't betray Aguata, Anambra political leaders, says NwoyeThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.