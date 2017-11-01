Anambra voters have bought message of continuity — Oye

By Vincent Ujumadu

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye has expressed optimism that Governor Willie Obiano would win the November 18 governorship election, saying that Anambra voters had gladly bought the party’s message of continuity.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, Oye said selling Obiano as a candidate of the party had been easy because he had succeeded in restoring the confidence of the people in government through his performance so far.

He said: “The campaigns have been challenging, but rewarding because our people have bought our message that it would be better for them to reelect Governor Obiano. Our people should not mind our detractors who are only causing confusion out of frustration.

“The governor has been building institutions that are sustainable and our people are happy. There have been massive defections into APGA, which is a good sign that the governor will win overwhelmingly. But we are not taking the people for granted as we will continue to make the presence of government felt in all the communities.”

According to him, Anambra people had no reason not to return a performing governor, reminding the electorate of the ugly security situation in the state before the emergence of Governor Obiano during which people dreaded coming to Anambra State.

Oye also argued that the reelection of Obiano would stimulate political unity among Igbo people, noting that the South East geo-political zone had lost so much ground in the politics of Nigeria and therefore needed to work together in the interest of the region.

He expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state going by the commission’s conduct so far, including its efforts to ensure that all registered voters obtained their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) before the election, to enable them vote.

