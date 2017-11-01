Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-Abba Kyari Protests In Abuja, Demanding The Sack Of Buhari’s Chief Of Staff – Photos

Another massive protest is ongoing in Federal Capital Territory Abuja over the immediate sack of Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari. The protest is organized by anti-Abba Kyari as they converge on Unity Fountain In Abuja to demand sack of @NGRPresident Buhari’s Chief of Staff.
Is this not a missed placed priority? Upon all that is going on in Nigeria today, a group of people deemed it worthy to protest for the sack of Buhari’s CSO. Recall that retired soldiers also staged a massive protest today in Abuja demanding for the FG to pay them their entitlements.
