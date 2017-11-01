APC leader Tinubu loses first son Jide









The National leader of the APC, ￼Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide Tinubu.

Jide was a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England.

He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

The late lawyer had served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

He had brief stints with Cargo Maritime in Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialized in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.

Lagos state APC chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale, confirmed the development.

A letter he signed and issued to members on Wednesday read:

“Dear Member,

It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Please commiserate with him.

The post APC leader Tinubu loses first son Jide appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

