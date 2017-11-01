APC National Leader Bola Tinubu Loses First Son, ‘Jide Tinubu’

Former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju BolaTinubu has lost his first son, Jide.

According to reports, he was hale and hearty, but died suddenly on Wednesday.

“He was not sick. As at last night, he was full of life. But we leave everything to God,” a source told The Cable.

Henry Ajomale, chairman of the APC, confirmed the tragic incident and appealed to members of the party to commiserate with Tinubu.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

Little is known about Jide, who is being confused in news reports with another Jide Tinubu, younger brother of Wale Tinubu, the CEO of Oando Plc.

Wale’s brother is a maritime lawyer and promoter of TSL Limited.

