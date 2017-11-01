Pages Navigation Menu

APC rejects motion to give Buhari 2019 ticket, Oyegun survives removal scare

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday failed to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as its 2019 presidential candidate. This is as party chairman, John Oyegun, got an unanimous vote of confidence. These were confirmed by the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi. But Abdullahi tried play down the bad outing for the president, saying the gathering, however, […]

