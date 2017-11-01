Appear next Tuesday or face arrest – Senate warns IG of Police, Idris

The ongoing Senate probe into various allegations against the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris was stalled on Wednesday, following the inability of the Police Boss to appear before the committee. Senate, however, insisted that the IGP must appear next Tuesday. Senator Isah Hamman Misau (Bauchi Central), had accused IGP Idris of unduly promoting officers of […]

Appear next Tuesday or face arrest – Senate warns IG of Police, Idris

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

