Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Seeks Completion Of National Library Abandoned For 11 Years – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Senate Seeks Completion Of National Library Abandoned For 11 Years
Leadership Newspapers
Senate has directed that the National Library of Nigeria which has been abandoned for 11 years should be completed immediately. It was gathered that the National Library building project has gulped N8.590 billion and was conceptualised in 2002 but …
Senate urges FG to prioritise funding, completion of National LibraryThe Eagle Online
Ashafa laments non-completion of national library buildingThe Punch
Senate decries non completion of N48b national library 11 years afterThe Nation Newspaper
Daily Post Nigeria
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.