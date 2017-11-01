Senate Seeks Completion Of National Library Abandoned For 11 Years – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Senate Seeks Completion Of National Library Abandoned For 11 Years
Leadership Newspapers
Senate has directed that the National Library of Nigeria which has been abandoned for 11 years should be completed immediately. It was gathered that the National Library building project has gulped N8.590 billion and was conceptualised in 2002 but …
Senate urges FG to prioritise funding, completion of National Library
Ashafa laments non-completion of national library building
Senate decries non completion of N48b national library 11 years after
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!