Auchi Polytechnic 2017/2018 School Of Evening ND/HND Admission Form On Sale.

The Auchi polytechnic is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the institutions  School of Evening Studies (S.E.S.) for the 2017/2018 academic session. Visit the school website for available programmes and corresponding entry requirements. (Note that possession of JAMB/UTME Result is a prerequisite for admission into all Programmes). Method of Application: Application forms …

