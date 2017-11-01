Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Auditor-General reveals pressure to quash negative outcomes – Business Day

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

Auditor-General reveals pressure to quash negative outcomes
Business Day
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu‚ who, on Wednesday, released national and provincial audit results‚ said his office was under pressure to quash negative outcomes. Makwetu disclosed that the trend of contestation of his office's audit findings continued
Auditor-General reports slight improvement in govt audit resultsEyewitness News
AG Report: SOEs Failing, Irregular Expenditure R45.6-billionHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Irregular expenditure by government departments and SOEs increase by 50%Independent Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.