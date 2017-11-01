Pages Navigation Menu

Back then, i did the dj thing for fun – Nonso Ajufo, DJ Big N

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nonso Ajufo, popularly known as ‘DJ Big N’ is one of the respected disc jockeys in Nigeria. He had his first degree in Psychology in Nigeria before proceeding to the United Kingdom for Masters of Business Administration degree. While overseas, he pursued his passion by becoming a disc jockey. Big N is currently the DJ …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

