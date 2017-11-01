Bailout Funds: Monitor Utilisation By Govs, APDA Tells NASS

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), yesterday charged the National Assembly to stop faulting President Muhammadu Buhari’s gesture to grant bailout funds to state governors. The party said the lawmakers should rather ensure effective monitoring of the fund which is meant for the payment of workers salaries.

The national chairman of APDA, Malam Shittu Mohammad, who stated this during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja, also stated that the party would soon flag off its governorship campaign ahead of the November 18 polls in Anambra State.

Speaking after the NEC meeting, Mohammed who stressed the import of the bailout funds to the welfare of Nigerians, decried the poor oversight provided so far by federal lawmakers.

He said, “The NEC commends the federal government for taking us out of recession and equally applaud bailout funds initiatives to states but appeal to National Assembly to come up with framework to monitor the utilization of such funds instead of trying to fault the president on this laudable gesture.”

He added that until there are checks and balances in the system, corruption would continue to thrive.

While he lamented the poor involvement of young persons in leadership positions both at party and government offices, Mohammed underscored the place of mentorship in party administration.

The NEC further commended its state chapters in Ondo, Adamawa, FCT, Zamfara, Kogi and Ekiti over the commencement of registration of members. It appealed to other states to emulate them.

While the NEC affirmed the leadership of Mrs Foluke Okeya as chairperson in Ekiti State, it also ratified a 13 member national working committee which includes some state chairmen.