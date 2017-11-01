#BBNaija’s Uriel isn’t here for Body Shamers & Cyber Bullies!

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa is shutting down body shamers and cyber bullies in the best way. Uriel recently attended fellow housemate Marvis‘ pool party, and when photos of herself surfaced online, people started saying all sorts of mean things to her. Well, Uriel is letting these people know she isn’t moved or […]

The post #BBNaija’s Uriel isn’t here for Body Shamers & Cyber Bullies! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

