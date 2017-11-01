Benzema Desperate To Play For France

Real Madrid star , Karim Benzema is hoping to end his two-year break from the France international team and get a World Cup call-up.

Benzema last featured for the national team in 2015, before he was ensnared in a blackmail case involving Valbuena and a sex tape.

The striker has been cleared,but Didier Deschamps has not seen it fit to call him up.

“You have to make the most of all opportunities,” he told Les Inrockuptibles.

“Of course I want to come back to the France team. Which footballer does not dream of playing a World Cup? I try to be the best in my club and we will see in the end.

“Talking is no longer useful and it can be misinterpreted. I don’t speak anymore; I do not say anything anymore. I try to have good performances and win titles.

“It’s difficult to understand the perception that people can have for me in France, but I don’t think I can change that.

“There is a small minority who enjoy saying anything every day, thinking that it can improve audience [figures] or sell papers.”

