Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Reaches New High After Futures Announcement – Forbes

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Forbes

Bitcoin Reaches New High After Futures Announcement
Forbes
Bitcoin prices reached a fresh, all-time high earlier today, extending their gains after exchange operator CME Group announced plans to launch Bitcoin futures later in the year. The digitial currency's price rose to as much as $6,629 today, according
The three possible outcomes of CME Group's bitcoin forayThe Globe and Mail
Euphoria for Bitcoin Futures Conjures Bad CDO Memories for One FirmBloomberg
'Playing With Fire': Critics Condemn CME's Bitcoin Futures PlanCryptoCoinsNews
Naija247news –Inside Futures –Live Trading News –Investing.com
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.