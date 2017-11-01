Black College Student repeatedly Poisoned by White Roommate until She moved Out

A black student at the University of Hartford has revealed that she was poisoned repeatedly by her roommate until she moved out. Chennel “Jazzy“ Rowe was a freshman roommate of Brianna Brochu, and while the two didn’t get along, Jazzy assumed that was all to it. Unknown to her, Brochu had been poisoning her all along. […]

The post Black College Student repeatedly Poisoned by White Roommate until She moved Out appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

