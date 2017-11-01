Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Music Premiere: Tee Jewel – Omo Aye

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Riding off the positive reception to his recently released single “Get Loose“, AbOriginal Music’s lover boy, Tee Jewel returns with yet another irresistible song, the uptempo, Afro Pop jam “Omo Aye“. Written, produced, mixed and mastered by Tee Jewel, “Omo Aye” is a wavy, radio-friendly pop hit that’s further evidence of the versatile artiste’s musical prowess, […]

The post BN Music Premiere: Tee Jewel – Omo Aye appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.