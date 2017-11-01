Bola Tinubu loses First Son

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide. Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Henry Ajomale, who spoke to Punch, confirmed the death. “I can confirm to you that Asiwaju lost his oldest son today. However, I haven’t sent out any statement […]

The post Bola Tinubu loses First Son appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

