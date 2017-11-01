Borno Jap denies report of poor funding of polio

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Borno State chapter of Journalists Against Polio, JAP, has denied a media report which alleged poor funding of polio campaigns in the state.

Recalled that Borno State was declared polio free, following which four children were paralysed by wild polio virus in July and August 2016.

All the victims were discovered to be under the captivity of insurgents, before they were rescued by troops.

Coordinator of JAP in the state, Mrs. Pauline Ibrahim, told journalists yesterday in Maiduguri: “The attention of JAP has been drawn to a report published in a national daily (not Vanguard), insinuating distrust and poor funding of polio campaigns in Borno State as reason for its reported cases.

“The report quoted a WHO staff, as making the comment at an interaction with journalists. This is a clear departure from what took place as there was no interaction held by WHO staff with journalists.

“WHO organised training for JAP members on sensitisation on AFP surveillance and vaccine-preventable diseases on October 26 at the Emergency Operation Centre, Eye Clinic premises in Maiduguri.

“Participants, who were mostly JAP members, asked questions on certain public health issues, particularly polio campaigns, to enrich their knowledge of reportage of polio vaccination.

“We were, therefore, embarrassed to see a diffe-rent perspective of what happened at the training.”

The post Borno Jap denies report of poor funding of polio appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

