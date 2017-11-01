Breaking: Bola Tinubu loses first son, Jide

APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide Tinubu. Late Jide was a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999. Details Later…

The post Breaking: Bola Tinubu loses first son, Jide appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

