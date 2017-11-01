Breaking: Buhari launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

—-Saraki, CJN, Security Chiefs at Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has launcedh the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at launch were the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, Security Chiefs and heads of paramilitary organisations at the Council chamber.

Also present were the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and ministers.

Before the arrival of the President, the Head of Service and the Chief of Staff had a brief talk with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari arrived at 10:40 am then the national anthem and prayers followed.

Before the emblem launch, President Buhari swore-in the SGF who later took his position for other assignments.

The post Breaking: Buhari launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

