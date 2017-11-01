BREAKING: Buhari swears in Boss Mustapha as new SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. Mustapha took oath of office shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The swearing in was attended by the Governor of Adamawa State, […]

