Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Buhari swears-in SGF Boss Mustapha

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday morning, swore-in the newly appointed  Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Boss Mustapha took his oath of office as the new SGF in the swearing-in ceremony which took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Bill, Abuja.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Buhari receives new SGF, Boss Mustapha at state House
Buhari receives new SGF, Boss Mustapha at state House

Details soon..

The post Breaking: Buhari swears-in SGF Boss Mustapha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.