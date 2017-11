Breaking: Buhari swears-in SGF Boss Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday morning, swore-in the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Boss Mustapha took his oath of office as the new SGF in the swearing-in ceremony which took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Bill, Abuja.

Details soon..

The post Breaking: Buhari swears-in SGF Boss Mustapha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

