Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday rejected an application by Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria. Justice Rilwan Aikawa, while rejecting the application, described it as bizarre and a misuse of court processes, stressing that he would […]

The post BREAKING: Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.