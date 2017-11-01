[BREAKING] Court Dismisses Diezani’s Application To Return To Nigeria – CHANNELS TELEVISION
[BREAKING] Court Dismisses Diezani's Application To Return To Nigeria
A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has dismissed an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke urging it to compel the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to bring her back to Nigeria.
