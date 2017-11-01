Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: I don’t have N1bn to give Jonathan, Metuh tells court

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja not to set aside the subpoena it issued to compel former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear as a witness in his ongoing trial. Jonathan and Metuh Metuh further challenged Jonathan’s insistence that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

