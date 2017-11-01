Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: I’ll appoint more ministers soon – Buhari

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the recent development, especially of the sack of one of his cabinet members, President Muhammadu Buhari has, on Tuesday, revealed that he would soon expand his cabinet above the 36 members representing the 36 states of the federation. President Muhammadu Buhari signing a document President Buhari gave the revelation in his speech delivered Tuesday […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

