BREAKING: Ortom finally declares prohibition of open grazing in Benue State

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has announced prohibition of open grazing in the state. The governor made this declaration in a broadcast aired Wednesday morning in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to mark the commencement of the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law. The governor called on everyone residing in Benue State, who is into […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

