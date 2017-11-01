Buhari administers oath of office on SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha. Buhari also inaugurated the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two events took place at the Council Chamber of the State…

The post Buhari administers oath of office on SGF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

