Buhari, Akpabio meet behind closed-door

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with Senator Godswill Akpabio. The Senate Minority Leader met the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. The former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, a PDP chieftain arrived the president’s office at 5:00pm. Details later…

