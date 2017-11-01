Buhari, Akpabio meet behind closed-door

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with Senator Godswill Akpabio. The Senate Minority Leader met the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. The former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, a PDP chieftain arrived the president’s office at 5:00pm. Details later…

