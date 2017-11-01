Buhari calls Tinubu over death of first son, Jide

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. This was disclosed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. “President Buhari in a telephone call Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences […]

